Homes evacuated, roads closed after Hurricane Ida remnants hit Monroe County

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There has been flooding across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania after remnants from Hurricane Ida drenched our region.

Several roads are shut down in our area making it very difficult to get where you’re going, with Route 611 being one of the latest.

Warner road is closed near the intersection of 611, as well as cherry lane road.

The Fawn Valley Mobile Trailer Park in Hamilton Township was evacuated last night.

Tim Price in Pocono Township says he’s lived here his entire life and has never seen it this bad.

“611 is closed down here now. Warner road is closed. Part of Cherry Lane is closed. It just closed last week. We had 6.4” of rain here at my house and we had 7.1” last week. That’s a lot of rain and there’s just no place left to put it.”

Pocono Creek is the major issue in Monroe County; going over its banks for a second time in a little over a week.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest in flood and road conditions as more information becomes available.