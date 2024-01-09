FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck collided with a home in Carbon County earlier Tuesday, but the homeowner tells us this is nothing new and now, he’s trying to get PennDOT to enforce the rules on his street to stop it from happening again.

“The trailer was in front of the house, and he was pulling this block under his wheels. You could hear his tire squealing he was spitting his tires here in the mud,” said homeowner Jason Eidem.

Eidem’s home in Franklin Township in Lehighton has been hit by a lot of trucks.

“There is more than fifty,” Eidem continued.

Eidem has owned this house on the corner of Long Run Road and Canal Street for about eight years and it happened again on Tuesday afternoon.

“We could make a documentary.. documentary or horror film honestly,” Eidem added.

The driver of the most recent crash on Tuesday didn’t even know he collided with anything

“I tried to make a right turn. I do everything I supposed to do, to make the right turn and I don’t feel like hit nothing. I didn’t feel like I hit anything, I see a guy waving and I stop, and he come and knocked on my door and said I, I hit his house,” said truck driver Jean Dorsailvil.

“It’s always the same thing, ‘I didn’t know I hit anything,'” Eidem stated.

You could still see the truck tracks in the snow on the side of Jason’s house from this most recent accident

“The trailer came down off of 903 got on the long run Road and it’s a no truck road down this road and couldn’t make the turn,” said Eidem.

Eidem’s porch has been pulled from the house and he was forced to install barriers like large concrete blocks to prevent major damage a few years ago.

Even now, the sound of a truck coming around the corner startles him.

“Since the blocks are here, I believe, that scared me, Since the blocks have been here, a little over a year, they’ve been moved back in their place I think three or four times,” Eidem explained.

Eidem said he is happy with PennDOT’s decision to make this a non-truck road a few years ago but that has not stopped the trucks from coming down the road and hitting his property.

The homeowner says he expects it to happen again, and just like in the past, his neighbors will help move the concrete barriers back and put his property back together.