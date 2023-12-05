STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold weather is putting pressure on a “homeless day shelter” in the Poconos. As it’s already seeing an overwhelming number of individuals seeking its services.

Resources of Human Development Director Leslie Perryman walks us through its “Street 2 Feet” shelter.

The center located on North First Street in Stroudsburg has been open for nearly 10 years and is the only daytime shelter and outreach program for adults facing homelessness in the region.

“It’s crazy to believe that this program, this little program that started from a small grant and a big need in our county is still going and thriving, but that the need has increased so it tells you just how much of a necessary service that we provide in the community.”

The program offers free services for hygiene, computer usage, and a creativity and wellness station.

Also partnering with the county waste authority and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, they provide a chance for individuals to make money through its “p3c garbage litter pick-up program.”

“This gives them an opportunity to get back into the swing of working, a schedule, some responsibilities. Some haven’t worked in a while, so it’s an opportunity to build some skills and prepare for further employment.”

Perryman tells me they’ve served more than 275 people already this year. More than doubling last year’s numbers – a surge they’ve seen amid inflation and the housing market.

“That tells you the significant need that’s out there right now. I mean every day we’re seeing a least one to two new people coming through our doors.”

The new individuals walking through the door range in age but Perryman says they’re preparing for an uptick when the temperatures drop.

Seeking donated goods such as warm clothing and hygiene products, they’re also asking for the public to spread the word about homeless resources and remember kindness.

“It’s important for people to not just jump to conclusions or judgments because, at any point in time, it just takes one major life event for all of us to be in a similar situation.”

Street 2 Feet in Stroudsburg is open during the day Monday through Friday from 9 to 3 and on Saturday from 9 to 2.

To donate, you can visit their page here.