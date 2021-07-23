Homeless man charged with attempting to disarm police officer

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homeless man is facing several charges after an incident in Mahanoy City. According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, the homeless man, Brendon John Hasara, was causing a scene.

Police responded to a reported disturbance, Thursday evening. According to criminal complaint, when police arrived, Hasara was yelling and screaming in front of a house. Police then attempted to speak with Hasara.

According to Police, Hasara made statements that didn’t make sense. Mahanoy City police officer, Thomas Rentschler, then advised Hasara he would be taken into the station for his safety and the safety of others, due to his behavior.

Police allege Hasara resisted, at which point he tried to obtain another officer’s Taser. Officers then used a Taser to subdue him. He allegedly continued to resist police and tried to escape from the police cruiser. When officers brought Hasara to the station, he attempted to flee again, police say.

Hasara was taken to Lehigh Valley Schuylkill for an evaluation. Mahanoy City police said, they later received a phone call from St. Clair police, stating Hasara had been released from the hospital and walked to their police station. They stated that Hasara was speaking, but not making any sense.

St. Clair police were advised to take him into custody.

According to the police affidavit, Hasara is facing charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and simple assault.