Homeless encampment removed from property near former Murray Complex site

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A homeless encampment at the former Murray Complex site along Pennsylvania Avenue has been removed by the city of Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Conditions at the sight posed “an extreme public health issue for the community,” city officials said in a press release. A Hazmat waste disposal service was used to clean up the area and discard of drug paraphernalia, clothing and other items found at the site.













“This encampment is an unfortunate byproduct of multiple societal issues,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said. “The concern for both the health of the encampment inhabitants and the citizens of Wilkes-Barre was paramount during this course of action.”

According to officials, formal notices were posted in the area of the site on Saturday, meant to alert inhabitants to vacate and remove personal items. A list of agencies providing social services was also distributed.

Officials say the city coordinated with various agencies involved in the area’s homelessness coalition including Keystone Mission, Church on the Square, Mother Teresa’s Haven, Commission on Economic Opportunity, Helpline, Casey Recovery and with Luzerne County agencies Mental Health and Development Services and Drug and Alcohol.