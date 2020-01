GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One family is displaced after an overnight fire destroys a home in Wayne County.

Crews arrived on scene along Round Up Trail in Gouldsboro shortly before 11pm Monday after reports of fire within the walls of the home.

First responders from both Lackawanna and Wayne Counties responded and remained on scene until 3 am Tuesday.

Crews say the home is uninhabitable and the State Police fire marshal is investigating. No injuries are reported