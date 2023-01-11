COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say someone vandalized a home under construction in Lackawanna County, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

According to police, contractors were working on the home when they noticed the damage. The PEX plumbing pipes and electrical wires were both cut. Damages for each are worth about $1,500. The total cost of the damage was just under $3,000.

Police say the incident happened sometime between October 28 and October 31.

The police state that an insurance claim was filed however, no witnesses or evidence was found on at the site.