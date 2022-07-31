SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house on fire in Scranton, Sunday morning, was saved with little damage due to the quick response of Scranton firefighters.

According to Acting Assistant Fire Chief Ed Gallagher, crews originally responded to a call of a residential structure fire with entrapment in the 100 block of Watkins Street in Scranton.

As crews arrived on scene Sunday morning just after 10:00 a.m. they say they realized there was no entrapment. Firefighters worked very quickly to get the fire under control and confined to a second-floor bedroom, Assistant Chief Gallagher said.

Responders also got a female neighbor and her daughter from the other side of the house, out safely. There were no injuries and everyone made it out safely.

One unit of the house had some damage to it, while the neighboring unit had no damage at all.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the residents in any way they can. What started the fire, remains a mystery, however, the cause is under investigation.

As this is an on going investigation, Eyewitness News wil update you as information becomes available.