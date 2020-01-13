Home Lost After Fire in Columbia County

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Crews in Columbia County responded to a house fire this morning in Greenwood Township.

The fire broke out in a bedroom of this home along Route 254 in Greenwood Township. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 and tell us flames were coming from the home upon arrival.



Five people and two dogs live at the home… Although only one person was home at the time and got out safely.



There was oxygen equipment in the home so firefighters needed to use caution as they battled the blaze.



Officials tell us the fire was so extensive that the home looks like a total loss.