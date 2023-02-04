TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a home is now considered a total loss following a Monroe County fire.

Officials said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 940 at 1:10 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township for the report of a house fire.

Chief Tyler Rispoli with the Pocono Summit Fire Company tells Eyewitness News crews arrived about 20 minutes after being dispatched to the scene. When crews arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof.

As first responders worked on extinguishing the fire, Chief Rispoli said a piece of the roof fell and struck two firefighters causing minor injuries.

Officials said the home is considered a total loss. The residents were not home at the time of the fire. Investigators are unaware as to how many people lived in the home.

A fire marshal was called to the scene and will announce the cause of the fire at a later date.