JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sunday morning fire in Susquehanna County has left a mobile home in complete ruin.

According to Jim Conboy, Rush Township Fire Chief, crews were dispatched to a fully involved mobile home fire around 7:20 a.m. on Griffiths Road near White Road in Jessup Township.

Chief Conboy said crews were able to extinguish the flames, but the home was severely damaged.

Officials considered the home a total loss. A state police fire marshal was unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the extent of the damage.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross was not needed.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.