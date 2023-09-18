CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Monroe County was destroyed and three cats were killed after a fire on Sunday.

The fire tore through the home in the Sun Valley community of Chestnuthill Township, on Sunday evening.

A friend of the homeowner and nearby resident said five fire companies responded to the home to help extinguish the blaze.

Due to the remote location of the home and community, there was a lack of nearby water sources, so firefighters struggled to put out the fire.

According to the resident, the family wasn’t home at the time of the fire, however, three cats did die in the flames.

Although the fire is suspected to have started due to an electrical issue, the initial cause has yet to be determined.