TOWER CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A home was left in ruin after a second alarm fire in Schuylkill County.

Officials say first responders were called to 31 East Grand Avenue, Tower City, for a working residential fire.

According to the Schuylkill County Communications Center, one firefighter is believed to have been injured while fighting the blaze; however, they said the injuries were not expected to be serious.

A state police fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have the lastest as more information is released on this fire.