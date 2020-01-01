Home heavily damaged in Lackawanna County fire

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): A home in Archbald was heavily damaged by flames Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a home on the 1300 block of Winton Street around 8:45am for reports of a structure fire. More than 50 firefighters, from six different departments, were on-scene.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire. She was able to escape safely and was evaluated on-scene.

Firefighters tell Eyewitness News the fire appeared to be focused on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.