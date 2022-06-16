HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An environmental mystery at Harveys lake Thursday, diesel fuel or home heating oil was bubbling up along a road in the borough.





A neighbor noticed it Thursday causing numerous state and local officials to be on the scene.

The problem is they can’t find the source of the leak. Booms and absorbent pads were placed on the lake to clean up the oil.

Several holes were even dug in an attempt to find the source.

Fire departments, the PA Fish and Boat Commission, and Pennsylvania DEP were called to the scene and remained for a good portion of the day.