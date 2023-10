FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters arrived at a home fully engulfed in flames in Susquehanna County, Sunday night.

When first responders arrived on Hawk Road, north of Montrose, Sunday night they found a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials still haven’t said what sparked the huge flames at the home in Susquehanna County on Sunday night.

Crews say luckily there were no reported injuries.