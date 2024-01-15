LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were hospitalized and a home was destroyed after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m. on Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township, just north of Weatherly.

Crews on the scene tell 28/22 News that two people who were at the home have been sent to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

A Pennsylvania State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.