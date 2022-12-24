JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out Saturday morning in Luzerne County. Smoke was seen surrounding the neighborhood as firefighters fought the fire and the cold to put it out.

A structure fire broke out Saturday morning on the first block of Welsch Street in Jenkins Township.

The house was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived.

“There was fire coming out of the eves and all the windows. Actually, there was fire coming out the front door of the home when we actually pulled in. The guys made a good attack on it, an aggressive attack, and this is where we stand,” said Frank Roman, the Pittston City Fire Chief.

The fire spread to the neighboring home.

One woman is displaced, but there were no injuries reported.

The fire left the home completely unrecognizable, with fire trucks surrounding the neighborhood and smoke engulfing the area. The effort to put out the fire was substantial.

“We had maybe nine fire departments here from around our area because of the cold,” Chief Roman told Eyewitness News.

With frigid temperatures in the single digits, the weather was a huge obstacle.

“The biggest challenge today was the cold. I mean you have icy grounds, you have water splashing around so the ground is icy. You have to be careful where you walk,” the chief said.

The dangers not only came from the hazardous conditions, but also from the physical effects that such drastic temperatures can have on the body.

“It’s challenging because of the way you breathe in the cold, so we had to work kind of in shifts and we had a fire station set up with coffee and water and stuff. Switching guys back and forth, and we make do,” Chief Roman explained.

After several hours, fire crews safely put out the inferno despite the conditions.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the fire chief believes it to be accidental.