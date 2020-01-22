Home destroyed in overnight fire

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A home is destroyed after a fire breaks out in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Mingle Inn Road in Salem Township around 1:30 am. The fire then spread to a nearby garage which was also destroyed.

The family of three and their pets got out safely.

Tankers were called in and firefighters had to lay down about 2,000 feet of hose in order to reach the home, which is located on a private drive.

“When we got here we had water issues,” says Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lee Smith. “We had to reverse lay from their tanker all the way out to the road. The closest hydrant is two miles away. At this point we’re just trying to get the fire knocked out.”

Eyewitness news is on the scene and will continue to bring you live updates on air and online.