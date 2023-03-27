SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is in ruins and one person is hospitalized after a devastating fire in Monroe County.

Smoke could be seen for miles as flames tore through a home Monday in Saylorsburg.

Six fire departments from two counties worked together to fight the fire.

“It got called in already as flames were through the roof, flames showing. The neighbor actually called it in. They heard some stuff popping, and I guess came outside and looked and saw the house was on fire,” said Blue Ridge Hook & Ladder Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Paul Warnick.

Warnick says it’s still unclear what exactly caused the popping noises.

Four Monroe County fire departments and two from Northampton County responded to the scene.

“The homeowner was home upon initial dispatch, she got out of the house right away obviously, she had two pets. I just got a text message actually that they found the dog down the street at a neighbor’s house so the dog did get out alright,” said Warnick.

Warnick says the homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated for breathing in too much smoke.

The home was deemed a total loss and demolition crews quickly tore it down.

“They’re tearing open parts of it so we could put out whatever is left that’s hot so we don’t get called back later for a rekindle and it’s not worth our guys getting hurt trying to walk through floors that are already burned out so it’s just easier to pull it in with a machine and put it out,” said Warnick.

The status of the missing pet cat remains unknown. A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.