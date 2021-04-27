Home destroyed by early morning fire in Lackawanna County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A home is destroyed after an early morning fire in Lackawanna County.







Crews responded to Cortez Road in Jefferson Township just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that it appears the fire started in the back of the home. All three residents made it out safely, but the home is considered a loss.

A state police fire marshal investigating the cause of the blaze says they believe the fire started from a heat lamp in a chicken coop on the back porch.