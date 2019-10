SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): An early-morning fire shuts down a busy intersection in Scranton Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a vacant home engulfed in flames on the 1600 block of Sanderson Avenue around 1:30am.

A portion of Green Ridge Street near the intersection of Sanderson Avenue was closed, as crews worked to put out the flames.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.