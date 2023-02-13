SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people were able to escape from a fire Monday morning in lower Luzerne County.

Crews were called to Old Berwick Road in Sugarloaf Township around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

According to Sugarloaf Township Fire Company Chief Duane Hildebrand, three adults and one child were at the home when a fire started in the attic. Everyone was able to get out safely and were uninjured.

Hildebrand tells Eyewitness News that the house is salvageable, but the Red Cross was called in to help the family until they are able to return home.

Hildebrand says the fire does not appear suspicious, but a fire marshal is investigating what started the blaze.