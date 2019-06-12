Keep WBRE!

Home damaged by fire in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County home is heavily damaged in an early morning fire.

Crews responded to a home on the 4100 block of Hollywood Boulevard in Hazle Township around 2 am.

A car was destroyed by the flames and the home has significant damage.

We’re told people have been displaced by the fire.

No word on how the fire started at this time.

