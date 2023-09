EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home was damaged after a fire Monday morning in Luzerne County.

Officials told 28/22 News the fire started at a home in the 200 block of Sullivan Street in Exeter just before 10:00 a.m.

Crews from West Pittston and Pittston were able to get the fire under control quickly.

28/22 News noticed a for sale sign in the front yard.

No one was home at the time of the fire and it’s not yet known what ignited the blaze.