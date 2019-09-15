Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Marks a Milestone

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A church in Luzerne County is celebrated a special anniversary on Sunday.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish headed out to Sunday morning’s service to learn more.

Church members at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre didn’t just attend their typical Sunday church service.

They celebrated 50 years of the church’s anniversary.

“Just to see and have not only our parishioners but parishioners from other churches family members who have come back into the area everyone is here today to take part in the celebration and its absolutely wonderful,” said Sandra Serafin, President Of The Church Council

“It’s a tremendous time tremendous time for me and I never figured I’d live 50 years to enjoy this day and it’s a beautiful day also,” noted William Gurka, Charter Member.

William Gurka is a charter member here at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.

Since opening, he has been a part of the secretary, a building committee member and sings in the choir.

“We started way before the first day of the consecration maybe a year and a half before that organizing and getting everything under control so we could get to this great moment of building this church in which we did,” Gurka told us.

Known as the church on the hill in the Miners Mills Section of Wilkes-Barre, other members tell eyewitness news this church has been a safe haven for them to come to during trials and tribulations.

“They’ve been wonderful through everything every time I have a problem or issue they’re here for me,” said Sherry Huntzinger, Church Member

And the 50th celebration takes them on a trip down memory lane.

“Fabulous I can remember when the church was built I was just 19 years old brings back a lot of memories my little girl was baptized in this church” added Huntzinter.

“I grew up in the church actually I just used to live down the street,” said Sandra Serafin.

Whether you’re a parishioner or not, the church family says coming to a service every now and then could

“Love love and togetherness and keep harmony in this troubled world we have,” stressed Gurka.

A grand anniversary banquet followed the church service in Luzerne County.