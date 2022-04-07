WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A grateful community says thank you to four local high school students who helped avert a potential tragedy.

A special ceremony at Holy Redeemer High School tributed four students, two sophomores, and two juniors who sprung to action on March 21 when their bus driver was unresponsive because of a medical emergency.

They brought the bus to a stop and called 911. Thursday they received numerous accolades from local officials.





“I got the bus driver out of his seat, while Kaden held down the brake, Lainey called the police, and max got the other students out of the bus,” explained Ryan Martinelli, a junior.

“We kind of all just worked as a team, it’s almost like we rehearsed it like I can’t believe we all worked so well together,” stated Lainey Conway, a sophomore.

“They really stepped up in a big way and really created a safe ending to what could have been a tragedy,” said Kristen Donohue, Superintendent Of Schools Diocese of Scranton.

Each student received keys to the city of Wilkes-Barre and was presented honorary citations from two state senators. The bus driver is still recovering.