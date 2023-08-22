WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Holy Redeemer school community is mourning the loss of their principal, Mrs. Doreen Dougherty, who was a beloved principal, mother, and friend, who passed away over the weekend.

Mrs. Doughtery’s school and church communities say she left a positive impact on each and every person that came into her life.

“An outstanding educator and a fantastic human being,” said the Pastor of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville, Father Joseph Pisaneschi.

Those are just a few words to describe Mrs. Doreen Dougherty, principal of Holy Redeemer High School, mother, and friend. Her colleagues say she was an incredible woman with a gift for educating and helping others.

“She had this constant willingness and care and concern for the students, the school families, other colleagues, other principles,” said Diocesan Secretary of Education and Superintendent of the Diocese of Scranton Kristen Donohue.

Donohue says there was never a task too big for Doreen.

“She would constantly have ideas and want to try things that were new and she would call and she would talk things through and then be able to implement them with ease and with care,” Donohue continued.

Doreen’s students say she always tried to make things special for them, even during the pandemic.

“She went above and beyond for us, like, toward the end of the year, when graduation would normally be we had a parade for all of the seniors, we got to drive around in our cars around Wilkes-Barre and every one, our families, our friends, they all came out and cheered for us, all the faculty and staff,” said Holy Redeemer Alumni Rebecca Revitt.

She left an impact on both her school and church community.

“She was a kind, gentle, driven person in that when she had something in mind she would get it done,” said Father Pisaneschi.

Doreen and her family are active members of their church Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.

Father Pisaneschi says Doreen was always someone to count on during the festival season.

“She was there in front of the scenes but mostly behind the scenes making sure that everybody was in the right place at the right time and that everything was gonna go smoothly,” Father Pisaneschi explained.

While she may be gone, she will certainly never be forgotten.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Holy Redeemer High School auditorium in Wilkes-Barre.