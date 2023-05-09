SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 650 students from across the commonwealth were in Scranton to learn about one of the darkest times in history at a Holocaust Symposium.

This was the first of a two-day event for students and teachers at the Hilton Scranton and Convention Center.

Several speakers spoke to the group, including experts, and holocaust survivors, witnesses to the extermination of six million Jews by Nazi Germany during World War II.

One survivor said their goal is to make sure history does not repeat itself.

“I hope that it will touch as many young people as possible. You know that they realize that these things can happen, and that history will not repeat itself. And that they are very lucky to be living here, having a family, all the things that they have here I never had,” said a survivor, Dorothea Szczesniak.

The organizer of this Symposium told Eyewitness News this event is important because eventually there won’t be anyone left to tell their stories.