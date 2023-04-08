EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With life about to imitate art in northeastern Pennsylvania.

A rescued piglet is about to get a new home near Scranton.

He was originally on the path to a bleak outcome much the same way as a pig featured in a popular movie from the 1990s until a Hollywood actor from that flick stepped in.

“Hello, there little man. I understand your name is Babe,” said James Cromwell.

A virtual meeting with Hollywood actor James Cromwell and what appears to be a less than two-week-old rescued piglet may stir some movie memories.

Cromwell starred in the 1995 film ‘Babe” about a piglet bearing that name, and a farmer who saves her from becoming someone’s holiday dinner.

“What a smart little pig she was. I bet you are, too,” added Cromwell.

A tight shot of piglet from a Twitter video this ‘Babe’ somehow fell off a truck a few days ago in Pennsylvania bound for a farm to fatten it up before entering the meat supply chain.

“So you jumped off a truck so you wouldn’t be somebody’s Easter dinner? What a great thing to do,” added Cromwell.

Cromwell, a staunch supporter of animal rights as an honorary director with PETA, is now helping this latest ‘Babe’.

He’s arranging to get the petite porker placed at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton. The sanctuary is home to some 200 animals and is now preparing to make room for one more once ‘Babe’ gets better.

“He’s got some scratches and some bruises and things like that but nothing too serious,” said Indra Lahiri the founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.

Lahiri says ‘Babe’ will require some TLC even after he heals.

“Pigs this young need constant care the way that a human baby would so he’s going to be living in the house with me. I’m going to be bottle feeding him, you know, 24 hours a day and everything else,” explained Lahiri

Eventually when he’s big enough, ‘Babe’ will live with nearly a dozen other pigs at Indraloka which is known as a place where animals of different breeds sometimes bond together.

“What kind of a life do you envision for ‘Babe’ at Indraloka?,” asked Eyewitness News Anchor Mark Hiller.

“I envision a life where ‘babe’ is free and beloved. ‘Babe is making his own choices and he will be friends with alpacas if he wants to be or cats if he wants to be or chickens and he will be able to choose how he spends his days and choose everything in his life. he’s free,” answered Lahiri.

Free, something no one could have imagined until fate stepped in.

“The luckiest day of his life is that he fell off of a truck onto a highway and got plucked up,” said Lahiri.

Now that’s a Hollywood ending.

“I’m looking forward to meeting you and all of the other animals and I’ll see you there. That’ll do pig. That’ll do,” said Cromwell.

‘Babe’ could be arriving at Indraloka in about a week or so.

Lahiri says it will cost about $100,000 to care for ‘Babe’ during his lifetime if he lives a couple of decades.

Head to their Indraloka website to learn more about helping ‘Babe’ and the other animals at Indraloka.