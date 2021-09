WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Employees of the Hollenback Golf Club tell Eyewitnesses News it’ll take weeks to clean everything up that was left behind from the heavy rain Wednesday.





The employees say they have one pump but it’s in the basement of the main building that is completely flooded.

They are hoping to get more pumps somehow to get rid of the water and start the cleanup process.

At this time the golf course will not be open, the estimated time of reopening is undetermined.