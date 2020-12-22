Holiday volume, COVID-19 contribute to mail delays

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many people across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have been experiencing mail delays.

“The Central Pennsylvania Processing and Distribution Centers have faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased,” Desai Abdul-Razzaaq said U.S. Postal Service Representative.

Nicole Rogers will have more on what you can expect when mailing cards and gifts this holiday season on later editions of Eyewitness News.

