Holiday turkey grease disposal tips



MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Pennsylvania American Water is reminding customers to be wary of what they put in their sinks during the upcoming holidays.



Along with turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings come fats, oils, and grease. Dishwashing detergents and garbage disposals can’t break down these materials, restricting wastewater flow. FOG can adhere to the insides of pipes if poured down the drains, causing clogs, backups and overflows of sewers.



Simple tips to prevent blockages include:



Never pour grease into sinks, toilets, or down drains.

Allow the grease to cool and use a rubber scraper to remove the fat, oil, and grease from cookware, plates, utensils, and cooking surfaces. Then place the grease in a sealed container and dispose of it in the trash.

Install baskets/strainers in the sink drain to catch food scraps and empty them into the garbage.

Please keep in mind; garbage disposals do not prevent grease from washing down the drain. Also, detergents that claim to dissolve grease may pass it down the line and cause problems in other parts of the wastewater system.

For more information on FOG disposal, visit Pennsylvania American Water at www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com.