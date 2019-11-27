Holiday Travelers on the Move

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Whether it’s by plane.. train.. or automobile.. millions are making their way to their holiday destinations.

Some are going home, others are getting away.

Marty Pish from Williamsport said “Well we’re going down to Miami, to the Disney resort. Then we’re going on a three day Disney cruise with out grandson. And what made you want to get away this holiday season? Timing. Timing is everything.”

For Tori Wells of Scranton, she was flying for the first time to see her boyfriend who’s in the military.

“I am really excited but I am also going to the Atlanta airport which is huge so I’m scared for that.”

Many drivers hit the road in the early morning hours to avoid traffic.

And they were happy to see low gas prices.

Tom Crosier of Johnstown New York told us “we left pretty early just so we could get away from the trouble and other cars. 2.65 a gallon, is that expensive right now? What are you thinking with prices? Well we’re from New York so it’s a little cheaper up here. We snuck out of New York and fueling up now and going to Virginia.”

Regardless of how you’re getting to your destination.. many are just happy to have the opportunity to see family during the holiday.

“We only get to see family once or twice a year so we’re pretty excited.”

Jason from Clarks Summit said “We’re all from around here so I’m the only one left around here so I got to go visit my family down south.”