Holiday travel picks up at AVP

AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are already traveling to their Thanksgiving destinations.

An estimated two million people per day are passing through TSA checkpoints this holiday week, with Tuesday expected to be the most traveled day in airports.

Eyewitness News checked out the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport early Monday morning and spoke with a local couple traveling to Cancun.

“We are going to meet up with my son and his family, my grandchildren. And just do it differently this year,” said South Canaan Township resident Bruce Rock.

Meanwhile, on the roads, AAA says more than 48 million people will travel by car to their Thanksgiving feast with family and friends.