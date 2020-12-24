Holiday travel discouraged during winter rain and pandemic

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — If you’re thinking of putting your key in your ignition and traveling this Christmas, you may want to think twice.

“The governor in general is encouraging everyone not to travel on Christmas but coupled with this storm, we at PennDOT are also recommending motorists stay home,” said PennDOT spokesperson Jessica Kalinoski.

Hailey Armstrong lives near Williamsport. She says the rain is putting a damper on her Christmas spirit.

“I think everyone was expecting it to be a white Christmas because of how much snow we had and now it’s turning into grey. It fits 2020 perfect, it’s dark and gloomy,” Armstrong told us.

One thing everyone we spoke with had in common, is the fact they’re glad it’s rain and not snow.

“Ugh, I would rather have the rain than the snow. It is easier to drive in and when you get my age, you have to look out for the easiest way,” said Marilu Slattery-Way of Williamsport.

PennDOT says that “easiest way” is just staying off the roads if you can.