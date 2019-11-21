Holiday Toy Safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – The 34th annual Trouble in Toyland report was released on Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group (PennPIRG) and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. Released in time for holiday shopping, the report identifies toys that could be hazardous for children and calls for their removal from store shelves.



There are three categories of danger identified that consumers should be aware of: hidden toxics and hazards, detectable dangers, and recalled toys. While the tested toys are only a small portion of what’s for sale in stores and online, the group’s testing has led to regulatory actions and more than 150 toy recalls over the past 30 years.



The Consumer Product Safety Commission enforces the safety standards on toys and is responsible for the 12 toy and children’s products recalls already seen this year. DePasquale encourages parents and caregivers to check toys at home to see if they’ve been subject to a recall, noting that state law should require the toy’s immediate removal from stores.

PennPIRG is the affiliate of U.S. PIRG, a federation of independent, state-based, citizen-funded organizations that advocate on behalf of public interest. To view the 2019 report, visit www.ToySafetyTips.org or visit the Department of the Auditor General online at www.paauditor.gov.