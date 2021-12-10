Holiday shipping deadlines, missing them could cost some extra bucks

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching ahead of Christmas. This means you don’t have much time to send your holiday cards and presents without it costing you.

Eyewitness News researched when people need to send their Christmas cards and presents out, to make sure everyone gets them in time for the holiday.

“Crazy, yeah, definitely crazy,” said Jason Swoboda, Hanover Township.

It’s the busiest time of year for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

“I think this is my favorite time of the year especially making sure that customers stay happy all the time,” said Preston Jones, USPS Employee.

There have been 112 new sorting machines installed in USPS processing centers across the nation, making life easier for postal workers.

“They can actually do 3,000 packages and hour about 12 times faster than it would be manual sorting so we are ready,” said Albert Ruiz, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist.

Many people within the area are now racing the clock to make sure their cards and presents get delivered on time.

“A bunch of presents I’ll be shipping out this year and I hope they get there on time,” said Swoboda.

It may surprise you to find out just how fast those deadlines are approaching to make sure you get everything out in the mail on time.

If you happen to be shipping items soon, there are some important deadlines to know:

The USPS deadline for ground service is December 15, First Class Mail Deadline is December 17, and Priority Mail is December 18. If you need a little more time, you can pay for Priority Mail Express by December 23. Also, a few post offices in our area are adding to their hours.

If you’re shipping through UPS, you have a little more time as those deadlines happen the week of Christmas. 3-Day Select is December 21, 2nd Day Air is December 22 and Next Day Air is December 23.

FedEx’s deadline for Ground and Home is December 15, Express Saver is December 21, 2-Day shipping is December 22, Overnight shipping is December 23 and you can also take advantage of their Same-Day Delivery on Christmas Eve.

The Steamtown Station will be open Sundays December 12 and 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Package pickup will be extended by one hour after the typical closing times at the Archbald Main Post Office and the Pittston Post Office.