Santa rode his sleigh through the streets of downtown Wilkes-Barre in the 2021 Christmas Parade.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate the start of the holiday season on Saturday with the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The 2022 Christmas Parade, will take place on Saturday, November 19, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Those participating in the parade will line up at 2:00 p.m.

The parade will start promptly at 3:00 p.m. at South Main Street and South Street and will travel along South Main Street, around Public Square, passing the F.M. Kirby Center, and come to an end at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.

Immediately following the parade, will be the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree is a 22-foot, 30-year-old, Concolor Fir from Helen & Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen that was donated by Building Blocks Learning Center.

The Salvation Army and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club will be providing complimentary hot chocolate as well.

The ice skating rink on Public Square will also open Saturday during the parade and ceremony from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All ice skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Skates will be available to use free of charge in exchange for state-issued driver’s licenses or ID cards, which will be returned when the skates are turned back in. Visitors are also allowed to bring and wear their own skates.

“We are hoping to have the ice skate rental trailer open for a few hours every Thursday through Sunday. We are also planning future events in which ice skating will be made available. We want to get people out to enjoy Winter in the city,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Drivers are advised that South Main Street from Public Square to Dana Street will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The following roads will also close at 1:30 p.m. and reopen at 5:00 p.m. or after the parade passes:

South Main Street from Public Square to Dana Street

Sullivan Street at Main Street

Academy Street between Franklin and South Main

Hazle Street between South Main and Pennsylvania Blvd

Ross Street between S. Franklin and Pennsylvania Blvd

South Street, from South Franklin to South Washington Street

Northampton Street, from South Franklin to South Washington Street

Market Street, from South Franklin to South Washington Street

Public Square, between Market and Main Streets

North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

Parking meters will also be covered and ‘No Parking’ notices will be placed along the route of the parade after 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Starting on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. any remaining vehicles will be ticketed and towed away.

Officials say those who plan on attending the parade should use the public parking facilities throughout the city. Also for the safety of everyone, the city asks visitors to stay on the sidewalk or behind the fencing along the parade route.

For further details please visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or Facebook page.