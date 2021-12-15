Holiday sales rising at local businesses, owners believe it’s due to the pandemic

JIM THROPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Long-time business owners in downtown historic Jim Thorpe tell Eyewitness News their holiday sales are booming.

One business owner, Mauch Chunk, owner of General Emporium believes the reason spending is up, is actually thanks to the pandemic.





And shoppers agree. We caught up with some who say they wanted to get out and get together with friends, during the pandemic, in return, they are spending more.





Another business owner has had supply chain issues.

Nature’s Trail hasn’t received full orders, so they have fewer items to sell. Despite that revenue has been great since October.

