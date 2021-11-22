Holiday Preparations: Fresh turkeys being picked up in South Abington Township

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday morning thousands of fresh turkeys were picked up at Pallman’s Poultry Farm in South Abington Township.

The turkeys were all pre-ordered and some are more than fifty pounds.

Eyewitness News spoke with a fifth-generation Pallman family member who tells us why these are so special.

“It’s like getting that fresh tomato out of your garden, versus pulling it out of the grocery store. You know there is a different level of quality and freshness, and that’s kinda what we pride ourselves on and hopefully, the customer feels as good about it as we do,” said Craig Pallman.

“It’s going to be good, I’m cooking. I’m doing the cooking, so it’s good,” said Jerald Austin who lives in Scranton.

Thousands of orders have been placed from Pallman’s over the past two months. The pickup continues throughout Monday and Tuesday.