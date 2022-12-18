SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The streets of Downtown Scranton have been filled with holiday cheer this month. The Deck the Downtown Holiday Campaign continued with a holiday open house.

The last Sunday before Christmas in Center City was filled with holiday incentives.

Participating stores and restaurants stayed open today to allow anyone to get their last weekend before Christmas shopping in.

Santa Claus even made an appearance, enjoying Christmas music on the streets and getting some local goodies to bring back to Mrs. Claus.

“Shops are open. Local shops. Come on down, have a great time. Music is going on. It’s a wonderful, wonderful day, let me tell you that. And Santa knows you’ve all been good,” said Santa Claus of the North Pole.

Deck the Downtown holiday events will continue through the New Year.