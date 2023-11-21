WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Officials and organizations are inviting the community to “Shop Local” as the holiday shopping season commences with the opening of the Holiday Market at Midtown Village.

The open-air market will feature 24 local vendors with offerings such as smoked cheese, candles, cookies, tea, soaps, and more. The Sordoni Art Gallery will be there from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for children’s “Make and Take” crafts and Fidelity Bank will be on-site with a hot chocolate truck for visitors to indulge in while shopping.

The Holiday Market’s schedule of events will include:

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. : Holiday Shopping Vendor Market (featuring 24 vendors)

: Holiday Shopping Vendor Market (featuring 24 vendors) 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Pictures with Santa

Pictures with Santa 12:00 p.m. : Strolling carolers with Katrina Lykes

: Strolling carolers with Katrina Lykes 1:00 p.m.: Performance by Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre

The Holiday Market at Midtown Village will be held on Small Business Saturday, a nationally celebrated day that offers shoppers promotions and savings in their favorite downtown shops and restaurants.

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Christmas Tree and synthetic ice rink on Public Square will be open for visitors to use as well.

For more information on Small Business Saturday, and to view participating businesses and their deals, visit the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce website.