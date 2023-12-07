SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The switch was flicked for the first time this season at the Holiday House in Scranton.

“We travel over an hour away to come see them every year,” one woman told 28/22 News. “Oh, it’s just a tradition we love it, every year we come,” the woman added.

“I started back around 1970,” said Tommy Culkin, homeowner, decorator, and retired Scranton Police Detective.

It was dark. Then, without warning, the lights turned on the 600 block of Moosic Street for the Holiday House kick-off for the 2023 season on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

“I have animation, one behind me, choir scene about 75 years old. I have a Santa Claus workshop, is also 75 years old,” Culkin explained.

The alleyway off Moosic Street is now glowing and glitzing, spreading holiday cheer and joy to the area.

The tradition has been going on for 51 years.

“They are great,” a man driving through said, “worthwhile coming to see,” he added.

Culkin is the man behind the merriness.

“I lived here all my life and this is the 51st year I’m decorating the house for Christmas. I light up at five o’clock and usually turn it off midnight or later. Christmas week is around one, two in the morning,” Culkin said.

Driving down the alleyway to see the decorations has become an annual affair for all generations.

“It’s great,” another man told 28/22 News. “We’ve been doing it for about, like I’d say at least 25 years or more with our kids and now with our grandkids and they love it,” he added.

When asked what was his favorite part, a young boy told 28/22 News “Well, everything was really good, but if I had to choose, it would probably be the uh, like the live animals.”

“All the lights,” a young girl said when asked what was her favorite part of the display.