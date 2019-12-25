Holiday House Brings Holiday Cheer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the night before Christmas and you can feel the holiday spirit in the air. For some in Scranton it’s the time to visit the Holiday House, a lighting display showcased by one man.

“It started about 47 years ago when I had just bought the house. And I just did one little thing the first year, the following year just a little more, little more it just grew to what it was,” Owner Tom Culkin said.

Culkin says some of the displays, like the caroling children and reindeer in the air are around 70 years old, and were bought in Scranton.

Culkin says he currently has a total of 65-70 displays. The first display he ever had was a nativity scene.

“I do have a lot of Scranton nostalgia here. You can’t collect that stuff. It’s not in existence,” Culkin said.

Moosic Street is often packed with people hoping to get a glimpse of Culkin’s now famous lights. One display even has live animals in it.

“This is really cool. We like them. This is about the fourth or fifth time we’ve come to see them so far,” Jennifer Gardner from Scranton said.

“It’s priceless. The looks on the people that come by. The children are just totally amazed you’d swear they are at Disney World,” Culkin said.

Culkin says he doesn’t count how many visitors he gets to his display anymore. He had a counter 20 years ago and counted thousands of people. He says he’s sure he has more today.

“I’ve been saying for five years ‘one more year… One more year…’ so we’ll see what happens. Maybe I’ll be lucky enough to go for the 5-0. Fifty years,” Culkin said.

In the off season, Culkin stores the lighting display in his basement and backyard storage.