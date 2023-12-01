(28/22 NEWS) — Now that Thanksgiving has officially passed and December is here, tis’ the season for Christmas events.

From Christmas Markets to Tree Lighting Ceremonies, there is a holiday event for everyone in NEPA.

Knoebels’ Christmas light experience “Joy Through the Grove,” returned last weekend Friday, November 24, and will run nightly through Sunday, December 31, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Below is a list of Christmas events this weekend in NEPA:

Factoryville Christmas Market Event

The sixth annual Factoryville Christmas Market is December 1-3 at Christy Mathewson Park, 18-19 Thompson Road, in Factoryville, Wyoming County. The Market is presented by PS Bank, the event was inspired by European Christmas Markets known for cozy wooden storefronts, handmade gifts, warm drinks, comfort foods, and festive cheer.

Christy Mathewson Park is transformed into a “Hallmark movie experience,” decked out with decorations, lights, and the holiday spirit. The scent of wood-burning fire pits and pine fills the air while small businesses fill your shopping bags with unique hand-crafted gifts for everyone on your list.

The market begins Friday, December 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., featuring live music from John Bower, all night. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. is the “Rudolph Run,” and at 7:00 p.m. there will be a Tree lighting ceremony with Santa and Mrs. Claus, officially opening the market.

The market is open on Saturday, December 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with free carriage rides and a spectacular fireworks display sponsored by the Factoryville Men’s Civic Club at 7:00 p.m.

The final day is Sunday, December 3 from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. with free carriage rides. The market features over 40 Vendors, festive food and drinks, live music Friday night, a children’s wonderland, an elf school, pictures with Santa more.

Visitors can find parking at Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center, 179 College Avenue, Factoryville, PA 18419, and additional parking can be found at Creekside Park with shuttles available.

For more information or to follow the events visit the Factoryville Christmas Market Facebook page.

The Lackawanna County Winter Market

The Lackawanna County Winter Market will be held from Saturday, December 2, through Sunday, December 3, on Courthouse Square in Scranton. It is set to feature over 50 vendors, as well as, music by local musicians and performances.

The market is scheduled to be open on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Lackawanna County Tree Lighting will also be held on Friday at 6:00 p.m., in Flag Plaza, and will feature caroling by the Catholic Choral Society. Also, Sherry’s Twirlettes will perform before the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., and free hot chocolate will be provided by UNICO.

Free carriage rides by Brookvalley Farms will depart from the 200 block of N. Washington Avenue and run from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Annual Festival of Trees Display also opens on Friday on Biden Street in the Piazza dell Arte. Area organizations, businesses, schools, and individuals have sponsored and decorated trees as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots and this year’s theme is Winter Myths and Stories from Around the Globe . The tree display will remain up until Monday, January 15.

Winter Myths and Stories from Around the Globe Galleries, shops, and restaurants will display local art, as the Friday will also be open for First Friday Scranton. As part of First Friday, people may also participate in the free Silent Disco Walk presented by Scranton Fringe and sponsored by Lackawanna County.

For more information on the Lackawanna County Winter Market visit PAhomepage.com

Camelback Winter Village