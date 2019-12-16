Holiday Display Vandalized in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Vandals in Stroudsburg are stealing holiday cheer.



Three snowmen on display on Main Street were found headless.



Eyewitness News reporter Anja Whitehead talks with locals about the destroyed “Snowmen Project.”

Over the past few weeks people have seen decorative snowmen popping up around Stroudsburg to spread holiday cheer, but over the weekend, vandals have tried to take that holiday cheer away.

Jim Evanisko, President of Go Collaborative said “a group of people chose to go out and destroy 4 of the snowmen using bats and whatever else. They are sturdy objects, you punch one you hurt your hand. But these show bat marks on them and everything else.”

The Snowmen Project was meant to bring joy to the public and bring in more visitors to the small businesses that line the streets.

Jim Evanisko told us “with the snowmen we’re bringing in more tourism, we’re bringing the locals out so their children can see them. They’re looking for them and seeing there is a main street and its subsidiary streets actually have businesses on them.”

Jim Evanisko says the vandalism is a shame because many artists dedicated so much time and effort into this project.

“It takes 8 weeks, ten weeks to fabricate the snowmen. To give them to the artists they get 6 weeks and some of these people have put in 75, 100, 175 hours painting them decorating them.”

People who live in the area are heartbroken for the artists’ works that were destroyed.

David Reid of Stroudsburg said “honestly if I was the artist and they disrespected my work like that I’d be very upset because I didn’t have to put my art out there for others to see but I did it out of the graciousness of my heart because I want others to see it and feel the same way I did about it.”

In Stroudsburg, Anja Whitehead, Eyewitness News.

Vandals also hit the volunteer fire department’s Christmas display which was set to open tonight. Anyone with information on the vandalism should contact the Stroud Regional Police Department at (570) 421-6800.