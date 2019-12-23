Holiday Camp Gives Parents Options in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Stroudkids Holiday Camp runs for four days during the Christmas break for kids in Monroe County.

It’s held at the Day Street Community Center in East Stroudsburg.

Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission puts on the event.

Kids can play games, play outside if the weather is nice and the camp will even have theme days.

It’s a way for parents who can’t be home during winter break to have a place for kids to go.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory will show us the activity tonight at 5pm on Eyewitness News.