(WBRE/WYOU) — We have an urgent traffic advisory to pass along.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 84 East is closed between the Lake Wallenpaupack/Greentown exit (Exit 20) and the Tafton/Promised Land State Park exit (Exit 26) due to a hole in the bridge. There is a detour in place.

Crews are currently making repairs and plan to have it re-opened Wednesday.