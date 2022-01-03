Hold onto your catalytic converter as multiple thefts occur in Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Small businesses in Lycoming County have been reporting catalytic converter thefts.

“Just kind of in shock, I can’t believe somebody would do this,” said Paulhamus Litho Inc., President, Ross Paulhamus.

State Police Montoursville reported three incidents of catalytic converter thefts in less than a week. One small business had theirs stolen a couple of months ago and now they’re taking extra safety precautions.

Paulhamus Litho Inc. in Montoursville is just one of the recent victims of catalytic converter thefts.

‘We came in over the weekend and on that Monday, I saw that all the exhaust system was down on the ground,” said Paulhamus.

While the thefts happened in October, it’s taken a while for their business to get the insurance claim.

“Then we had to wait for the insurance adjuster to come. We got it fixed at a local garage and it was around an $800 bill.









Their business is located right by a busy intersection along Third street, so they get a lot of traffic.

“That’s what the police told us is you know, it’s not like somebody would just say, ‘hey that car’s not supposed to be there,’ There’s people always turning around in our parking lot,” Paulhamus explained.

Fortunately, they haven’t had any incidents since then and as of now, there haven’t been any arrests in the case.

Ross says they’ll be installing security equipment to deter people from doing this again.

“We’re putting in lights, down on the far end of the parking lot where we normally keep the van and they’re supposed to coming in, in the next month or so,” Paulhamus said.

Paulhamus says the lights will cost them over $500 to install.

Anyone with information about these converter thefts is asked to contact Montoursville State Police.